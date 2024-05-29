THE Place For Hanging Out
HAPPY HOUR: 3-6PM MON-FRI $3 off Highball of the Moment, $7 High Noons + $7 House Wine
WINE & SPRITZ NIGHT: THURS 4PM-CLOSE ½ Price Bottles of Wine + $2 off Spritz @ Graze on the Green
Upcoming Events
-
Initials Game LIVE!
Every Sunday 6:30PM
Come play the Initials Game Live with Trivia Mafia, every Sunday at Graze!
-
Mahj + Market hosted by Leslie Firkins
Sunday, July 19 1-3PM
Join us for FREE open play (tiles + mats provided by Mahjong Montage)
There is no cost to play but space is limited to 24 players so please reserve your spot! Players will receive a FREE glass of bubbles upon arrival.
Mahong Montage and Goldfine Jewelry will be on-site for shopping all things Mahjong!
-
Drag Queen Bingo
Tuesday, July 21 7-9PM
FREE to play bingo with the Queens from LUSH to win prizes.
Every 3rd Tuesday at Graze!
-
Hula Happy Hour
Wednesday, July 22 4-6PM
FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.
-
Out & About Bus Story Time
Saturday, July 25 11AM-1PM
A mobile LGBTQIA+ library connecting children and families with LGBTQIA+ and gender affirming stories!
-
Doggie Style
Saturday, July 25 3-6PM
Bring you well-behaved pups to the YARD for Yappy Hour Treats and The Lucky One Cutest Dog Contest! We’ll take photos of your pooch from 3-5pm to be entered online. Bring a donation for the American Humane Society and receive a free Lucky One vodka lemonade (or N/A bev).
Recommended Donations: new or gently used harnesses and collars (small for cats and dogs), new enrichment toys, cat/dog food, new or gently used leashes, and cat litter.
-
Island Hopper
Saturday, August 8 4-9PM
Join us in the yard on Sat, Aug 8 from 4–9pm for our outdoor summer luau featuring hula & fire dancers, live music, games and luau vibes + tropical bites. Your ISLAND HOPPER PASSPORT will take you on a culinary adventure with bites from 9 kitchens, including a whole pig roast by Travail chefs.
-
S.M.U.T Reading + Book Bedazzling
Sunday, August 9 7-9:30PM
We invite spicy books lovers to join us on Book Lover’s Day!
More info coming soon!
-
Hula Happy Hour
Wednesday, August 12 4-6PM
FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.
-
Rock The Hall: Elliott Graber
Saturday, Aug. 15 3:30-5:30 PM
Live music from local artist Elliott Graber, performing in the Graze Yard, just steps from Target Field!
Free & open to all!
-
Drag Queen Bingo
Tuesday, August 18 7-9PM
FREE to play bingo with the Queens from LUSH to win prizes.
Every 3rd Tuesday at Graze!
-
Hula Happy Hour
Wednesday, August 19 4-6PM
FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.
-
SUMMER BANGERS Featuring Al Church & Friends
Saturday, August 22 3-5PM
SUMMER BANGERS is a free, all-ages outdoor concert featuring Al Church & Friends performing an epic mix of summer anthems, singalong favorites, and feel-good classics.
-
Rock The Hall: Andra Suchy
Saturday, Sept 12 3:30-5:30 PM
Live music from local artist Andra Suchy, performing in the Graze Yard, just steps from Target Field!
Free & open to all!
-
Pass The Paint Party
Saturday, November 7 6-8PM
Like musical chairs…but when the music stops, you pass your canvas.
Your Ticket Includes: one complimentary drink, all painting supplies, live DJ by DJ Matt Fred, entry into the event raffle, and access to the Vibe Card Bonus Prize Draw
-
Weekday Happy Hour
Monday-Friday 3-6PM
$3 off Highball of the Moment
$7 High Noons + House Wine
-
Tiki Tuesdays
Tuesdays 3PM - Close
Bring your own tiki mug and get $2 off any specialty cocktail. No mug? No problem! Buy a glass or classic tiki mug at the bar and upgrade ANY drink to a take home souvenir.
-
Wine & Spritz Night
Thursdays 4PM - Close
½ price bottles of wine AND $2 off spritz @ Graze on the Green.