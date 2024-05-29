THE Place For Hanging Out

HAPPY HOUR: 3-6PM MON-FRI $3 off Highball of the Moment, $7 High Noons + $7 House Wine

WINE & SPRITZ NIGHT: THURS 4PM-CLOSE ½ Price Bottles of Wine + $2 off Spritz @ Graze on the Green

Upcoming Events

  • Initials Game LIVE!

    Every Sunday 6:30PM

    Come play the Initials Game Live with Trivia Mafia, every Sunday at Graze!

  • Mahj + Market hosted by Leslie Firkins

    Sunday, July 19 1-3PM

    Join us for FREE open play (tiles + mats provided by Mahjong Montage)

    There is no cost to play but space is limited to 24 players so please reserve your spot! Players will receive a FREE glass of bubbles upon arrival.

    Mahong Montage and Goldfine Jewelry will be on-site for shopping all things Mahjong!

    RSVP

  • Drag Queen Bingo

    Tuesday, July 21 7-9PM

    FREE to play bingo with the Queens from LUSH to win prizes.

    Every 3rd Tuesday at Graze!

  • Hula Happy Hour

    Wednesday, July 22 4-6PM

    FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.

  • Out & About Bus Story Time

    Saturday, July 25 11AM-1PM

    A mobile LGBTQIA+ library connecting children and families with LGBTQIA+ and gender affirming stories!

    More Info

  • Doggie Style

    Saturday, July 25 3-6PM

    Bring you well-behaved pups to the YARD for Yappy Hour Treats and The Lucky One Cutest Dog Contest! We’ll take photos of your pooch from 3-5pm to be entered online. Bring a donation for the American Humane Society and receive a free Lucky One vodka lemonade (or N/A bev).

    Recommended Donations: new or gently used harnesses and collars (small for cats and dogs), new enrichment toys, cat/dog food, new or gently used leashes, and cat litter.

  • Island Hopper

    Saturday, August 8 4-9PM

    Join us in the yard on Sat, Aug 8 from 4–9pm for our outdoor summer luau featuring hula & fire dancers, live music, games and luau vibes + tropical bites. Your ISLAND HOPPER PASSPORT will take you on a culinary adventure with bites from 9 kitchens, including a whole pig roast by Travail chefs.

    BUY TICKETS

  • S.M.U.T Reading + Book Bedazzling

    Sunday, August 9 7-9:30PM

    We invite spicy books lovers to join us on Book Lover’s Day!

    More info coming soon!

  • Hula Happy Hour

    Wednesday, August 12 4-6PM

    FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.

  • Rock The Hall: Elliott Graber

    Saturday, Aug. 15 3:30-5:30 PM

    Live music from local artist Elliott Graber, performing in the Graze Yard, just steps from Target Field!
    Free & open to all!

  • Drag Queen Bingo

    Tuesday, August 18 7-9PM

    FREE to play bingo with the Queens from LUSH to win prizes.

    Every 3rd Tuesday at Graze!

  • Hula Happy Hour

    Wednesday, August 19 4-6PM

    FREE + open to all! Join us as we turn our yard into a tropical getaway with tiki drink specials and a variety of live music and entertainment.

  • SUMMER BANGERS Featuring Al Church & Friends

    Saturday, August 22 3-5PM

    SUMMER BANGERS is a free, all-ages outdoor concert featuring Al Church & Friends performing an epic mix of summer anthems, singalong favorites, and feel-good classics.

    VIP Pass (21+)

  • Rock The Hall: Andra Suchy

    Saturday, Sept 12 3:30-5:30 PM

    Live music from local artist Andra Suchy, performing in the Graze Yard, just steps from Target Field!
    Free & open to all!

  • Pass The Paint Party

    Saturday, November 7 6-8PM

    Like musical chairs…but when the music stops, you pass your canvas.

    Your Ticket Includes: one complimentary drink, all painting supplies, live DJ by DJ Matt Fred, entry into the event raffle, and access to the Vibe Card Bonus Prize Draw

    Buy Tickets

  • Weekday Happy Hour

    Monday-Friday 3-6PM

    $3 off Highball of the Moment

    $7 High Noons + House Wine

  • Tiki Tuesdays

    Tuesdays 3PM - Close

    Bring your own tiki mug and get $2 off any specialty cocktail. No mug? No problem! Buy a glass or classic tiki mug at the bar and upgrade ANY drink to a take home souvenir.

  • Wine & Spritz Night

    Thursdays 4PM - Close

    ½ price bottles of wine AND $2 off spritz @ Graze on the Green.

Book Your Group Event

Next time you’re planning a party or get-together — whether it’s a birthday party, holiday celebration, baby shower, corporate event, or anything else — take it to the next level by choosing any of Graze’s unique, exciting event spaces.

LEARN MORE